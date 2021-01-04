Punjab cabinet body approves 10 uplift projects

LAHORE: The Provincial Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development on Sunday approved 10 development projects worth Rs 12.25 billion.

Pressing over the Cabinet meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government is actively working for the development of the province. As per the decision, the flyover in Karim Block Allama Iqbal Town will be constructed at a sum of Rs 2.20 billion.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 350 million has been sanctioned for the procurement of electro-medical equipment for the Neurosurgery Department of Mayo Hospital while Rs 70 million approved for the construction of 3-km Mianwali-Sargodha Road to Wan Bhachran and Rs 12.5 million approved for the construction of assistant commissioner’s residence and Tehsil Complex at Kot Chhatta.

Moreover, a civil dispensary will be set up at Moza Karoun in Tehsil Koh-e-Sulaiman at a cost of Rs 10 million while Rs 5.3 million will be spent on the upgradation of BHU of Kharar Buzdar to Rural Health Centre.

The construction of Ghail to Lieutenant Arsalan Alam Shaheed Sati House Road in Murree will be completed at a cost of Rs 350 million, Gulab Devi Hospital underpass on Ferozepur Road will be constructed at a cost of Rs 950 million and Rs 4.5 billion has been approved for the construction of Sheranwala flyover and Rs 3.80 billion will be spent on the construction of Shahkam Chowk flyover.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister said that the provincial government is “wholeheartedly” working for the development of the province as well as public welfare. “The government believes in uniform development and no area will remain deprived of progress and development. We will redress the grievances and deprivations of backward areas by bringing them at par with the developed ones. Every city, town and village of Punjab will get benefits of real development,” Buzdar vowed.

Meanwhile, the chief minister while taking notice of the “paper leak” scandal in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on Sunday set up an inquiry committee headed by Ali Murtaza, Chairman CM’s Inspection Team. The committee will submit its report within five days.

According to Buzdar, the PPSC is a national organization and no one will be allowed to play with its repute, adding that the CMIT team will expose the elements that supported or involved in the paper leak scandal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021