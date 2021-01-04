One day fishing permit fee: Fishermen, anglers urge minister to review

ISLAMABAD: Fishermen and anglers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Sunday urged Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to take notice of increased fee of one day fishing permit to Rs 1,000 terming it only leisure time sport and a safe activity during COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier the fee was to Rs 300 on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Hamza Shafqaat, they said. Mohammad Saqlain, a professional angler told APP that despite repeated requests to the officials concerned to review the decision no one paid heed. The fishing permit fee was increased to Rs 1,000 a couple of months back after a summary approved by the Minister for Interior Brig Ejaz Ahmed Shah (retd).

He added that prior to summary approval, a unilateral increase in fishing fee was made by the Fisheries Department. However, after reservations and concerns of anglers and citizens the Deputy Commissioner reduced the fee to Rs 300.

The department was charging Rs 1,000 per permit which was unjust and a kind of discouragement of the healthy activity, he remarked.

He urged the authorities concerned to review their decision and revive the previous fee of fishing permit.

Saqib Aftab, another angler frequently visiting the Rawal Dam said fishing or angling was a leisure time sport but increase in fishing permit fee had made it difficult for middle-class to afford it.

Aftab urged the Interior Minister and authorities concerned to reduce the fee to make the facility equally accessible to all, adding, “This pandemic is the first of its kind we have observed that had totally changed our lives. We need to come out of its trauma and fear where activities like fishing are one of the few safe things to do while adhering to safety guidelines.”