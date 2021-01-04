AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

Two dead in South Tyrol avalanche

AFP Updated 04 Jan 2021

ROME: Two skiers were killed in an avalanche in South Tyrol on Sunday, Italian news media reported. The avalanche on the Val Senales glacier hit about 2,000 metres (6,500 feet) above the village of Maso Corto in early afternoon, according to preliminary news reports.

Police and alpine search and rescue teams were on the scene, aided by a helicopter, they said.

The victims were believed to be a husband and wife from the area. The regional avalanche bulletin indicated the avalanche risk in the area was “moderate.”

