PIA resumes flight operations to Saudi Arabia

Recorder Report Updated 04 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines on Sunday announced to resume its regular passenger flight service to Saudi Arabia, advising the passengers concerned to urgently approach its offices for reactivating their bookings.

A PIA spokesman, in a statement, said as per the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation's (SGACA) latest notification suspension of all flights and travel to the kingdom had been lifted and international airlines permitted to transport passengers. He asked the passengers with their seats already booked with the national flag carrier or those intending to fly to the Saudi Kingdom with the PIA approach its nearest office or contact the call centers via 111 786 786.

Those intending to fly to Saudi Arab should ensure their corona PCR test conducted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

