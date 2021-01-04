AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Jan 04, 2021
Tribesmen protest against excessive power outages

Recorder Report Updated 04 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: Tribesmen belonging from Ghariza area of sub-division Jamrud district Khyber on Saturday set up a protest camp and held demonstration against excessive and unannounced electricity loadshedding in their area.

In this regard, protesters - the tribesmen of Tor Khel sub-tribe - held a demonstration at Takhtha Baig area. The demonstrators were holding placards and banner inscribed with slogans against the prolonged power outages in their area and demanding of the authorities concerned to ensure smooth and uninterrupted electricity supply. They also chanted slogans against the government and Tribal Electric Supply Company . They announced to boycott from the upcoming polio campaign in protest against the excessive and unannounced electricity loadshedding in their area. Talking to media person, the protesters criticized that the TESCO officials allegedly suspended power supply to the locality for the last one week that was completely injustice and unfair with them.

