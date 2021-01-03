AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Pakistan cricket team spends time with families of Christchurch mosque attack victims

  • In a video shared by the PCB, the players can be seen chatting and exchanging gifts with the victims of the attack at the cricket ground
  • The Pakistan team is in New Zealand where they are playing a Test series with the Kiwis
Fahad Zulfikar 03 Jan 2021

(Karachi) The Pakistan cricket team spent Saturday afternoon with the families of the victims of the Christchurch mosque attack at Hagley Oval, local media reported.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the players can be seen chatting and exchanging gifts with the victims of the attack at the cricket ground. "I know that we did not go through the situation that you people did, but we do understand the pain that you feel," batting coach Younis Khan told the families.

"We share in your sorrow," the batting coach added. The Pakistan team is in New Zealand where they are playing a Test series with the Kiwis.

In March 2019, more than 50 people were gunned down by 28-year-old right-wing extremist Brenton Tarrant when he attacked two mosques in Christchurch— the Al Noor Mosque and another in the suburb of Linwood.

Tarrant, in August 2020, was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. This was the first time such a sentence had been handed down in the country.

Tarrant admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder, and one charge of committing a terrorist act during the shooting rampage which he live-streamed on Facebook.

High Court Judge Cameron Mander said in his ruling that a finite term would not be sufficient for the nature of crime committed.

