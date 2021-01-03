Over half dozen PTI members in queue to be PM: Nafisa

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Secretary Information, Dr Nafisa Shah claimed that more than half a dozen members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are in queue to become prime minister.

She said the most restless among those candidates was Shah Mahmood Qureshi. It seems that he cannot wait to wear a sherwani, she said.

Dr Shah in a statement on Saturday said that the long march had been decided by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and the only thing which would be decided was that where the march would be heading.

She said that the PPP would not leave the field in politics, and would avail every opportunity to represent the people of Pakistan.

“The people want Imran Khan to go home because he has failed in every respect. He is not a politician and never will be. Shah Mahmood Qureshi is not waiting for the resignation of opposition rather waiting for Imran Khan’s farewell,” she said.

