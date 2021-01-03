AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.34%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
EFERT 64.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
EPCL 48.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
HASCOL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 85.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
JSCL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
OGDC 108.97 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.06%)
PAEL 40.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
PIBTL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
PIOC 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.31%)
POWER 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
PPL 96.54 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.09%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.72%)
STPL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
TRG 92.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.26%)
UNITY 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Over half dozen PTI members in queue to be PM: Nafisa

Recorder Report Updated 03 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Secretary Information, Dr Nafisa Shah claimed that more than half a dozen members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are in queue to become prime minister.

She said the most restless among those candidates was Shah Mahmood Qureshi. It seems that he cannot wait to wear a sherwani, she said.

Dr Shah in a statement on Saturday said that the long march had been decided by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and the only thing which would be decided was that where the march would be heading.

She said that the PPP would not leave the field in politics, and would avail every opportunity to represent the people of Pakistan.

“The people want Imran Khan to go home because he has failed in every respect. He is not a politician and never will be. Shah Mahmood Qureshi is not waiting for the resignation of opposition rather waiting for Imran Khan’s farewell,” she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Over half dozen PTI members in queue to be PM: Nafisa

Govt to start dealing with ‘long march’ challenge from tomorrow: Rashid

New manufacturing units facilitated: Duty-free import of cryogenic oxygen tanks allowed

US Congress slaps Trump by overriding veto of defence bill

Bitcoin passes $30,000 for the first time

Drosh, Ayun and Chitral Town: SNGPL asked to abandon LPG air mix plants

India tries to turn situation to its own advantage: IIOJ&K plans to attract $4bn in investments

Hindu shrine incident: Pakistan rejects India’s allegations

PSO ‘only’ OMC that upgrades diesel standard to Euro 5

Ravi River Front Urban Development Project: LHC stays construction works

PM orders strict action against people involved in smuggling

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.