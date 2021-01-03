Trade activity remains stable on cotton market

KARACHI: The local cotton market remained stable on Saturday. Market sources told that trading activity was very low. The bullish trend was also witnessed in the rate of Phutti.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that Global Cotton prices remained firm and upward during the current week. Upward movement of ICE cotton futures put its impact on all the leading cotton markets and forced the cotton prices higher.

The Seed Association of Pakistan (SAP) has appealed the federal government not to amend the seed enforcement and regulations laws to ensure level playing field to all the companies. It also urged that the seed companies and farmers should be given representation in 'agriculture reforms committee' to resolve issues being faced by the seed sector in a befitting manner.

"Major issue being seen in the country in this sector is 'cotton seed' and the SAP has a comprehensive business plan to revive this most important crop of Pakistan. Successive governments did talk about reviving the cotton but never provided resources or required push," claimed SAP President Chaudhry Asif Ali, Salman Mahmood Khan and Dr. Abdul Nasir Kasi while talking to the Agriculture Journalists Association (AJA) of Pakistan.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan exports continued to flourish hitting over USD 2.3 billion, the highest ever in the month of December.

"It gives me immense pleasure to inform that, Alhamdolillah, according to provisional data, Pakistan exports for the month of December 2020 have grown by 18.3 percent to USD 2.357 billion as compared to USD 1.993 billion in December 2019, an increase of USD 364 million over December 2019," shared Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood in a series of tweets on Friday.

The advisor said that the figures are "the highest export ever in the month of December."

For the period July-December 2020, Pakistan's exports increased by 4.9pc to USD 12.104 billion as compared to USD 11.533 billion in the corresponding period last year.

"This shows the resilience of the economy of Pakistan and it is a vindication of the government's policy to keep the wheels of economy running during COVID-19 pandemic. I commend our exporters for achieving this feat during these testing times and urge them to aggressively focus on capturing a larger share of international trade," he said.

Dawood further lauded the exporters calling them 'a great asset' for Pakistan and saying 'I salute you all.'

Naseem told that rate of cotton in Sindh was in between Rs 8800 to Rs 10,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 9500 to Rs 10,300 per maund. He also told that Phutti of Sindh was sold in between Rs 4000 to Rs 4700 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 3800 to Rs 5400 per 40 Kg.

The rate of Banola in Sindh was in between Rs 1500 to Rs 1825 while the price of Banola in Punjab was in between Rs 1600 to Rs 2200. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 9200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 10,200 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 178 per Kg.

