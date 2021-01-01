AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
CHCC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
DCL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.73%)
DGKC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.98%)
EFERT 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.37%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.27%)
FFL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.09%)
HASCOL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.56%)
HUBC 85.17 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (7.81%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
JSCL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
KAPCO 29.24 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.42%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
MLCF 46.14 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.6%)
OGDC 106.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.76%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
POWER 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.84%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.21%)
PSO 231.44 Increased By ▲ 15.64 (7.25%)
SNGP 45.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.3%)
STPL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.69%)
TRG 92.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.51%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,723 Increased By ▲ 105.01 (2.27%)
BR30 23,968 Increased By ▲ 740.15 (3.19%)
KSE100 44,577 Increased By ▲ 821.95 (1.88%)
KSE30 18,623 Increased By ▲ 443.03 (2.44%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

CPEC second phase to focus on industrialization, agriculture, says Pakistan

  • He reiterated that Pakistan would welcome relocation of industry from China and in that regard was instituting a regime to encourage inflow of Chinese investments to Pakistan.
Ali Ahmed 01 Jan 2021

The CPEC had entered its second phase with a vigorous focus on industrialization, agriculture, and socio-economic development, said Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

The Second Meeting of CPEC Joint Working Group on International Cooperation and Coordination was held in Urumqi, China. The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Luo Zhaouhi.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the JWG since its inaugural meeting held on 9 April 2019 in Beijing.

The Foreign Secretary underscored that the CPEC is a transformational project and has opened up significant and far-reaching economic opportunities for Pakistan.

He said that there is complete national consensus on CPEC’s indispensability for our national development efforts. In the first phase of CPEC, we have made major advancement in the domain of energy and infrastructure.

Pakistan hoped that the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being developed under CPEC will rejuvenate Pakistan’s process of industrialization and further spur economic development. He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to complete CPEC projects in a timely manner.

The Foreign Secretary hoped that the 10th JCC, to be held in the near future, will help create more economic opportunities and contribute to further expansion of CPEC projects.

He reiterated that Pakistan would welcome relocation of industry from China and in that regard was instituting a regime to encourage inflow of Chinese investments to Pakistan.

Emphasizing that CPEC was a fiscally responsible project, he reiterated that both sides will welcome third party participation in CPEC projects through mutual consultations.

It was reaffirmed in the meeting that China and Pakistan will continue to work closely to promote CPEC’s positive contributions and would encourage think-tanks, media and opinion-makers to understand and examine it as a case-study for international co-operation, economic development, and people-to-people exchanges.

China Pakistan CPEC jwg

CPEC second phase to focus on industrialization, agriculture, says Pakistan

UK COVID-19 variant detected in two more people in Sindh

Govt ready for dialogue with opposition on all issues except accountability: FM Qureshi

The European Union: six decades of twists and turns

Britain credits Brexit for abolishing 'tampon tax'

Immigrants in US both hopeful and wary of Biden

UK court orders Pakistan to pay $28.7 million payment to British firm

Fixed tax regime for construction industry: PM extends relief period till Dec 31

UK leaves EU single market

Investors show Rs186bn in bank accounts

IMF links extension to stringent conditions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters