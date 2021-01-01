EU ‘regrets’ new US tariffs in Airbus-Boeing spat

BRUSSELS: The EU regretted Thursday the US decision to slap more tariffs on French and German products as part of spat over aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing.

Brussels complained that Washington had "unilaterally" disrupted ongoing talks and said it would seek a solution to the row with the incoming administration, which takes office on January 20.

The European Commission said it, "regrets that the United States has chosen to add further EU products to its retaliation list in the WTO Airbus case on aircraft subsidies."

"The EU will engage with the new US Administration at the earliest possible moment to continue these negotiations and find a lasting solution to the dispute," it said.