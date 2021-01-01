UPG condoles death of ex-General Hidayatullah Niazi

ISLAMABAD: The Ummah Peace Group (UPG) mourns the loss of its senior member and war hero, General Hidayatullah Khan Niazi (retd). The UPG deems his passing away as a great setback to its mission of fighting sectarian menace and promoting amity and cohesion in the Ummah.

While performing duty as an army aviation pilot during the 1965 war, he put his life at risk to protect Pakistan against an Indian armoured division marching stealthily towards the Sialkot Sector.

On the information provided by him, the PAF aircrafts went into action and completely obliterated the grave danger that division would have posed to Pakistan. He was awarded Sitara-e-Jurat for his act of great bravery. The UPG prays that Allah SWT grants him the highest rank in Jannah.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021