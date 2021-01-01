AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
Private Schools Supreme Council announces to open educational institutes on 11th

Recorder Report Updated 01 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Leaders of Private Schools Supreme Council on Thursday announced to open educational institutes on January 11. Azhar Mahmood, Zafaran Elahi, Afzal Babar, Chaudhry Obaid, Abdul Waheed, Nasir Mahmood, Hafiz Basharat, and other leaders, while addressing at a press conference, said that schools would be reopened on January 11 in any case.

The association members said that all hotels and restaurants were open but schools were closed.

They said that logic of the government was beyond comprehension. The future of the children is at stake.

Around 80 percent of the educational institutes are deprived of online education.

They further added that the schools were following the SOPs and they were closed. Thousands of schools are closed and the rest are about to close due to financial crisis. Members said that government’s registration fees and taxes should be suspended for one year.

They urged the government not to compel them to start protests.

