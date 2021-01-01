Karachi needs comprehensive mechanism: commissioner

KARACHI: Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi said that local councils are empowered across the world as the citizens look towards local administration for resolution of their issues.

Different civic institutions are serving in Karachi and the people face confusion to approach concerned institutions for resolution of their issues.

Karachi needs a comprehensive mechanism. Resources should be divided transparently. Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is short of resources. The KMC gets nominal rent of the shops of its markets, the Administrator passed these remarks while addressing 47th Specialised Training Programme.

A 21-member under trained senior police officers of National Police Academy Islamabad led by DIG deputy commandant Muhammad Idrees Ahmed and comprising SSP Course Commander Umar Riaz, and DSP Amjad Hussain participated in the programme.

Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Director HRM Jameel Farooqui and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Zaidi presented the participants with shields of KMC and he was also given the academy’s shield by the participants. He welcomed the participants and apprised them of local bodies system in the past.

The Metropolitan Commissioner said that as per survey, 14,000 tonne garbage is generated everyday in Karachi but only half of the same is shifted to landfill site and rest of it litters in the city. He said that there should a proper system for garbage lifting.

Zaidi said that encroachment in Karachi is another issue they are being removed, especially from the drains. He said that Karachi is a big city and needs a large number of fire tenders to cope with any untoward situation but we have only 14 intact fire tenders.

The Metropolitan Commissioner was of the view that local bodies system in Karachi is over 150 years old while City District Government Karachi setup was also introduced in 2001. In City District Government, Karachi, there were 18 towns and 178 union councils.

He informed that there were five DMCs and one municipal corporation in Karachi in 2011. In 2013 according to Sindh Local Government Act, there were six districts and one municipal corporation.

He added that conservancy board was established in Karachi in 1846 to control cholera epidemic and it was converted into municipal commission in 1852. Later, it was upgraded as municipal committee in 1853 and converted into Municipal Corporation in 1933. In 1976, it was given status of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and now it is working under Sindh Local Government Act 2013.

