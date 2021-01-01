Schoolteachers, parents: Govt urged to announce relief package

KARACHI: Private schools association president Shiraz Akram and general secretary Zubair Ahmed in a press conference asserted and demanded from the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) and government that in this pandemic all the provincial governments must announce relief packages for low earning schools.

They urged to announce Ehsaas Program for teachers and issue educational cards for parents just like health cards were issued to low earning citizens. General secretary Zubair Ahmed also asked the NCOC to take consultation from registered associations across to provinces before taking and decision regarding schools.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021