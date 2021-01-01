AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
Year 2021 to be more prosperous, developed and strong: CM

Recorder Report 01 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation on the New Year and hoped that Pakistan of 2021 will be more prosperous, developed and strong.

In his message, the CM reiterated the strong commitment that 2021 will be the year of fulfilling promises made with the people. “We should also review our successes and failures while welcoming the New Year, “he said, adding, “The commitment of the government is stronger than the challenges and 2021 will prove a ray of hope for the nation.”

The CM asserted that every effort will be made to transform Pakistan as a real welfare State adding that the government will move forward with the commitment of transformation while learning from past mistakes. We make a strong commitment to providing equal opportunities while bridging the gap between the poor and the rich, he emphasized. “The economy will touch new heights in 2021, the journey of the development will be accelerated in 2021 and the struggle for a new Pakistan will be continued under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he stressed.

Moreover, on the directions of Chief Minister, a special traffic plan has been enforced at tourist spots on the eve of the New Year and 325 traffic officials have been assigned to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Murree and adjoining areas. 82 officials were assigned duties in Murree city; 114 were deputed at expressway and GT road while a squad of 129 officials was tasked to regulate traffic at different spots. A contingent of eight SSP, SPs and DSPs were monitoring traffic arrangements.

The CM directed that tourists should not face any difficulty adding that best arrangements should be made for smooth flow of traffic in Murree and other cities.

He asked the cabinet committee on law & order to adopt foolproof measures for saving the life and property of the people. Indiscriminate action should be taken against those involved in aerial firing on the New Year and the police should ensure rule of law in the province, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

