AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 147.02 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 132.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL 89.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO 215.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 14.06 (0.31%)
BR30 23,227 Increased By ▲ 65.32 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 60.62 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,180 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.22%)
Palm oil rises 18pc in 2020

Reuters Updated 01 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose 18% this year, marking its second year of growth, as supplies dry due to unfavourable weather and infrastructure issues while demand remained firm.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed its last trading day of the year 14 ringgit higher, or 0.4%, at 3,602 ringgit ($896.02) a tonne, due to higher export data. “Palm oil fell because of higher exports but a firmer ringit capped gains,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Palm oil has gained 18% this year, adding to the previous year’s near 44% jump, Refinitiv data showed.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1-25 rose 14.4% to 1,290,257 tonnes from 1,127,495 tonnes shipped during Nov. 1-25, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Thursday.

Weighing on palm oil prices on Thursday, however, was a firmer ringgit that rose by 0.4% against the dollar, making the edible oil less attractive for holders of foreign currencies.

On Wednesday, the United States banned imports of palm oil from Malaysian producer Sime Darby Plantation over allegations of forced labour in the production process.

Earlier on Thursday, palm prices tracked rival oils higher. Dalian’s most-active soyaoil contract rose 0.9%, while its palm oil contract edged 0.5% higher. CBOT soyaoil prices were last up 0.5%, after rallying to a fresh 6-1/2-year high overnight as investors turned their focus to dry weather that threatened South America’s soy crops.—Reuters

