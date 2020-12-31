PSX gains 60 points to close at 43,755 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 60.62 points, with positive change of 0.14 percent, closing at 43,755.38 points against 43,694.76 points on the last working day.

A total 578,250,758 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 455,994,479 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.23.780 billion against Rs.22.632 billion previous day.

As many as 417 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 207 of them recorded gain and 193 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Refinery with a volume of 41,456,500 shares and price per share of Rs.23.28,Silk Bank Ltd with a volume of 38,504,500 and price per share of Rs.1.02 and Fauji Fert Bin with a volume of 36,794,000 and price per share of Rs.23.56.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum increase of Rs.500 per share, closing at Rs.14000 whereas Murree Brewery was runner up with the increase of Rs.25.64 per share, closing at Rs.627.42.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.179.99 per share, closing at Rs.6665.01 whereas Premier Suger shares decreased by Rs.33 per share closing at Rs.446.