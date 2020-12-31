AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 147.02 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 132.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL 89.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO 215.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 14.06 (0.31%)
BR30 23,227 Increased By ▲ 65.32 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 60.62 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,180 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2020
Pakistan

PSX gains 60 points to close at 43,755 points

  • As many as 417 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 207 of them recorded gain and 193 sustained losses.
APP 31 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 60.62 points, with positive change of 0.14 percent, closing at 43,755.38 points against 43,694.76 points on the last working day.

A total 578,250,758 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 455,994,479 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.23.780 billion against Rs.22.632 billion previous day.

As many as 417 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 207 of them recorded gain and 193 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Refinery with a volume of 41,456,500 shares and price per share of Rs.23.28,Silk Bank Ltd with a volume of 38,504,500 and price per share of Rs.1.02 and Fauji Fert Bin with a volume of 36,794,000 and price per share of Rs.23.56.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum increase of Rs.500 per share, closing at Rs.14000 whereas Murree Brewery was runner up with the increase of Rs.25.64 per share, closing at Rs.627.42.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.179.99 per share, closing at Rs.6665.01 whereas Premier Suger shares decreased by Rs.33 per share closing at Rs.446.

PSX gains 60 points to close at 43,755 points

