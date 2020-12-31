AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
CHCC 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.71%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
HASCOL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.89%)
HUBC 76.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
JSCL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.76%)
KAPCO 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
PAEL 39.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.87%)
PSO 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.46%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.56%)
TRG 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.7%)
UNITY 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 56.8 (1.25%)
BR30 23,162 Increased By ▲ 316.33 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,695 Increased By ▲ 439.21 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,140 Increased By ▲ 158.55 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LCCI calls for ban on copper export

Recorder Report 31 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to ban the export of copper bars to safeguard the local industry.

In a letter to the Federal Minister for Industries & Production Muhammad Hammad Azher, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that copper is one of the most important base metals for use in the engineering sector. The small & medium enterprises (SMEs) involved in the engineering sector including electric cables, enamel wire for all kinds of motors/pumps, control panels, use copper as raw material for various components.

These industries employ thousands of workers and produce value-added products that are widely used in industrial, commercial and domestic sectors, he added.

Mian Tariq Mishab said that most of the SMEs cannot directly import the metal due to minimum shipment size, lack of access to the international trade network or unavailability of bank trade lines. They primarily depend on the copper extracted from scrap and refined by local furnaces/metal plants, he said.

He said that the local copper metal plants/furnaces prefer to export the copper due to export and tax benefits. As exporting the base metal with little value addition is not in the interest of the country, the governments in the past, had imposed a duty to discourage its export.

“However, the influential furnace/metal plant owners have lobbied at FBR and got the ban removed,” he added and said that the export of copper not only exponentially increases the metal price in the local market but also causes serious shortage of the material. He said that copper export has severely impacted the SMEs ability to produce value added products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

LCCI calls for ban on copper export

14 JF-17 Thunder Block-III jets inducted into PAF fleet

Development of port area: Amendments to master plan approved by govt

Essential items: Action against hoarders ordered

Rs1.06 per unit increase in tariffs of Discos calculated

Leaders sign Brexit deal as UK MPs approve ratification

‘Anti-army’ remarks: PM’s videos to be presented in court: Maryam

Asif says PM behind his arrest

Qureshi defends NAB, says PM won’t resign

Body to review census process, data collection

Nawaz’s passport to be annulled on Feb 16: Rashid

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.