NUST students win top prize at Huawei ICT Competition-2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani students have emerged as the champions of the Huawei ICT Competition Middle East 2020, winning the top two coveted spots. The team of three Pakistani students, Kalim Ullah (MS IT SEECS-NUST), Maria Aftab (MS IT, SEECS-NUST) and Asadullah (Mehran University of Engg. & Technology, Jamshoro), won first place in the competition in the Middle East category of the tech contest and qualified for the final global competition.

More than 15,000 students and 440 universities from all over the world participated in the event held virtually this year. The final leg included 13 teams from 27 universities in which Pakistan team emerged victorious, winning prizes that include $20,000 prize money, Huawei MateBook laptops, smartphones and also a chance to join Huawei Pakistan. The win has enthused the team to secure a position in the global final as well.—PR

