Sale, lease of govt land: CS directs depts to expedite work

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued instructions to all the relevant departments to expedite work on identification, geo-mapping of state land, and prepare recommendations for its effective use through sale and lease.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, chief secretary Punjab, senior member Board of Revenue, administrative secretaries of Irrigation and Agriculture departments, and the CEO Urban Unit attended the meeting on sale and lease of government’s land held at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, the provincial Law minister said that the right use of the government’s land in the public interest would be ensured. He asked all the departments concerned to prepare recommendations for effective use of their land at the earliest so that these could be submitted to the provincial cabinet for approval.

