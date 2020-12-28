Cars production decreases 3.73pc in July-November

ISLAMABAD: The production of cars in the country has witnessed a decrease of 3.73 percent during the first five months of current financial year 2020-21 compared to corresponding period of last year.

During the July-November 2020, as many as 50,527 cars were manufacture against the production of 52,489 units, showing negative growth of 3.73 percent, according to Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The production of Honda cars went up by 73.78 percent from 5,885 units to 10,227 units during the months under review whereas the production of Suzuki Swift however declined by 6.19 percent from 759 units to 712 units.

The production of Toyota Corolla decline from 10,090 units to 6,611 units, showing decreased of 34.47 percent, it added.

The production of Suzuki Cultus also decreased from 5,923 units to 5,594 units, witnessing decrease of 5.55 percent while the production of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp decline of 40.67 percent from 6,356 units to 3,771 units during July-November 2020. Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan dipped by 9.22 percent from 3,501 units to 3,178 units whereas the production of Suzuki Alto also decreased from 19,975 units to 9,120 units, witnessing decrease of 54.34 percent, the data added.