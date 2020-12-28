AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
OGDC 105.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
PIA resumes flight operations to S Arabia

Recorder Report 28 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday announced to resume its flight operation to Saudi Arabia from Monday (today) to bring back Pakistanis willing to return home.

According to PIA spokesman, It was only on Dec 21 that the General Authority of Civil Aviation-Saudi Arabia had announced suspension of all international flight services as part of necessary precautions to avert any possible spread of COVID 19, but in view of existent situation it has allowed foreign airlines to operate flights in the Kingdom airports and carry non Saudi passengers outside the Kingdom.

Foreign airlines have been instructed by the Saudi authorities that during the operation their crew will not be allowed to leave the aircraft and not to physically contact the ground/operation staff of the arrival airport.

PIA as per directives of its CEO, Air Marshal Arshad Malik (retd) will not only facilitate the Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia return home but in accordance to a pragmatic approach would ensure that cargo is transported to the Kingdom at attractive and competitive rates.

