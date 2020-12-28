PIA resumes flight operations to S Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday announced to resume its flight operation to Saudi Arabia from Monday (today) to bring back Pakistanis willing to return home.

According to PIA spokesman, It was only on Dec 21 that the General Authority of Civil Aviation-Saudi Arabia had announced suspension of all international flight services as part of necessary precautions to avert any possible spread of COVID 19, but in view of existent situation it has allowed foreign airlines to operate flights in the Kingdom airports and carry non Saudi passengers outside the Kingdom.

Foreign airlines have been instructed by the Saudi authorities that during the operation their crew will not be allowed to leave the aircraft and not to physically contact the ground/operation staff of the arrival airport.

PIA as per directives of its CEO, Air Marshal Arshad Malik (retd) will not only facilitate the Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia return home but in accordance to a pragmatic approach would ensure that cargo is transported to the Kingdom at attractive and competitive rates.

