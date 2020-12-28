AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
OGDC 105.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

International Day of Epidemic Preparedness : Pakistan resolves to strengthen national mechanisms, capacities

28 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: On the first International Day of Epidemic Preparedness commemorated on Sunday Pakistan expressed its firm resolve to strengthen national mechanisms and capacities, as well as global partnerships for robust health systems, to prevent and respond to all diseases and epidemics.

In a statement issued here, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that ‘this day also reminds us of the importance of reducing poverty, inequality and of achieving sustainable development for all, by targeted interventions and investments in health, education, environment and water and sanitation, with a view to combating all diseases and epidemics, including the ongoing COVID pandemic’.

As a country of 200 million people, Pakistan’s state and society have shown tremendous resilience against myriad of health challenges and pandemics.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan’s comprehensive national response to the COVID pandemic is characterized by efficient and seamless coordination among all stakeholders through National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), pragmatic policy of smart lockdowns and effective healthcare management through the ‘Pakistan Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19’.

Various streams of the Ehsas Programme are providing social safety nets against the ravages of the pandemic to the poor and the most vulnerable.

These measures constitute important elements of lessons learnt by the country to combat future epidemics.

The ongoing Covid pandemic has underscored the importance of strengthening and leveraging international cooperation as well as multilateralism.

Pakistan stresses the significance of partnership and solidarity among State, regional and international organizations in all stages of epidemic management and its associated socio economic challenges.

In this regard, the needs of developing countries should be prioritized in terms of equitable distribution of vaccines and medicines and building their fiscal space to combat the pandemics, including through debt relief. The World Health Organization also requires political and financial support to enable it to enhance its capability for early identification, better coordination and prevention of diseases and epidemics.

On this first International day of Epidemic Preparedness, Pakistan stands ready to contribute to all such endeavours and initiatives at relevant UN and WHO platforms.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

International Day of Epidemic Preparedness : Pakistan resolves to strengthen national mechanisms, capacities

Seven FC personnel martyred as terrorists attack post in Balochistan's Harnai area

PM is answerable to people, says Faraz

Bilawal demands PM’s resignation, sets ‘Jan 31 deadline’

Half of revenue collection being used for debt repayment: PM

AJ&K, USC: MoC blocks wheat import move

Agreed assessment: Taxpayers start filing applications

Draft Preferential Trade Agreement: Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to hold talks today

Swiss call post-Brexit deal ‘good news’ for whole world

China sends top official to Nepal amid political crisis

Covid positivity ratio surges to 5.57pc; 2,282 patients critical

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.