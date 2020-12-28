Covid-19 claims 22 more lives, infects 1035 in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 22 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,491 and 1,035 new cases emerged when 12,021 tests were conducted raising the tally to 211,276.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Sunday, he said that 22 more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,491 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 12,021 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,035 cases that constitute 8.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,311,918 samples have been tested against which 211,276 cases were detected, of them 89 percent or 187,767 patients have recovered, including 732 overnight.

The CM said that currently 20,018 patients were under treatment; of them 19,250 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centers and 752 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 664 patients was stated to be critical, including 74 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 1035 new cases, 845 have been detected from Karachi, including 304 from East, 212 South, 169 Central, 107 Korangi, 30 West and 23 Malir.

Hyderabad has 56 cases, Kashmore 30, Badin 19, Nawabshah 17, Sanghar and Jamshoro seven each, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Naushehroferoze six each, Larkana, Sukkur, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar two each and Thatta one.

The chief minister urged people of the province to abide by SOPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020