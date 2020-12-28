AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
OGDC 105.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf stocks mixed

Reuters 28 Dec 2020

DUBAI: Major Gulf stock markets were mixed early on Sunday in the last week of trading for the year.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index has gained 4% this year, Abu Dhabi and Qatar are up 1%, while Dubai is down 8.8%. Gains in recent weeks have been fuelled by optimism over Covid-19 vaccines.

On Sunday, the Saudi index opened up 0.2% with Samba Financial Group and National Commercial Bank (NCB) up 1.5% and 0.7%, respectively.

The lenders said they are in the process of obtaining regulatory approvals to complete a merger. In October, they signed a binding agreement to create a combined entity with 837 billion riyals ($223 billion) in assets.

Yanbu National Petrochemicals gained 0.7% after its board proposed a 1.25 riyals per share dividend for the second half of the year.

Dubai’s index was down 0.2%, after closing higher in the last three sessions. Lenders Emirates NBD and Dubai Islamic Bank were down 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively, while real estate developer Emaar Properties was up 0.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.2% as Emirates Telecommunications Group fell 1%. International Holdings rose 0.7%. The company recently listed three subsidiaries on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s (ADX) secondary market.

The Qatari index was flat as Qatar Fuel declined 1.3% and Commercial Bank gained 1.1%.—Reuters

Major Gulf stocks mixed

Seven FC personnel martyred as terrorists attack post in Balochistan's Harnai area

PM is answerable to people, says Faraz

Bilawal demands PM’s resignation, sets ‘Jan 31 deadline’

Half of revenue collection being used for debt repayment: PM

AJ&K, USC: MoC blocks wheat import move

Agreed assessment: Taxpayers start filing applications

Draft Preferential Trade Agreement: Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to hold talks today

Swiss call post-Brexit deal ‘good news’ for whole world

China sends top official to Nepal amid political crisis

Covid positivity ratio surges to 5.57pc; 2,282 patients critical

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.