COAS says no power on earth can undo Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has said no power on earth can undo Pakistan.

In his message in connection with the birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Army chief said the Nation is celebrating Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's anniversary with great reverence and commitment to upholding his message of hope, courage and confidence.

The COAS's message was shared on Twitter by the Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Major-General Babar Iftikhar, in which General Bajwa said Faith, Unity and Discipline shall always remain the guiding principles of our great nation.