AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 146.38 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
DGKC 114.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
EFERT 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
EPCL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
HASCOL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
HUBC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
JSCL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
KAPCO 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.34%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
OGDC 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
PIOC 101.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.61%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PSO 217.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.07%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Netanyahu invites Moroccan king to visit Israel

AFP Updated 26 Dec 2020

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Morocco's King Mohammed VI held a telephone conversation during which the Israeli premier invited the king for a visit, Netanyahu's office said Friday. The news of the phone call comes three days after an Israeli delegation signed a US-brokered normalisation agreement with Morocco in Rabat.

"The leaders congratulated each other over the renewal of ties between the countries, the signing of the joint statement with the US, and the agreements between the two countries," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.

"In addition, the processes and mechanisms to implement the agreements were determined," it added.

The North African country is the third Arab nation this year to normalise ties with the Jewish state. During the "warm and friendly" conversation, Netanyahu invited Mohammed VI to visit Israel, while the king noted "the bold and warm connection with Morocco's Jews and Moroccan expatriates in Israel", according to the statement.

"The prime minister said that all of Israel was enthusiastic about peace between the countries," the statement added.

Four bilateral deals were signed Tuesday between Israel and Morocco, centring on direct air links, water management, connecting financial systems and a visa waiver arrangement for diplomats. Israel and Morocco are also due to reopen diplomatic offices.

Netanyahu invites Moroccan king to visit Israel

Suggestion to retain CEOs of Discos: Cabinet grills top brass of Power Division

Foreign investment: PSX saw $284.832 million outflow in FY19: SECP

NPPMCL pays Rs5.69 billion to PDFL as part payment of debt

Petitions challenging FBR orders dismissed by LHC

US Congress fails to agree to boost stimulus checks

Debt Securities Trustees: SECP issues revised functions and duties

COAS says no power on earth can undo Pakistan

Pope urges Covid 'vaccines for all'

Don't squander sacrifices of 2020: WHO chief

Sacrilegious content: PTA issues notices to Google and Wikipedia

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.