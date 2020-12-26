Netanyahu invites Moroccan king to visit Israel

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Morocco's King Mohammed VI held a telephone conversation during which the Israeli premier invited the king for a visit, Netanyahu's office said Friday. The news of the phone call comes three days after an Israeli delegation signed a US-brokered normalisation agreement with Morocco in Rabat.

"The leaders congratulated each other over the renewal of ties between the countries, the signing of the joint statement with the US, and the agreements between the two countries," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.

"In addition, the processes and mechanisms to implement the agreements were determined," it added.

The North African country is the third Arab nation this year to normalise ties with the Jewish state. During the "warm and friendly" conversation, Netanyahu invited Mohammed VI to visit Israel, while the king noted "the bold and warm connection with Morocco's Jews and Moroccan expatriates in Israel", according to the statement.

"The prime minister said that all of Israel was enthusiastic about peace between the countries," the statement added.

Four bilateral deals were signed Tuesday between Israel and Morocco, centring on direct air links, water management, connecting financial systems and a visa waiver arrangement for diplomats. Israel and Morocco are also due to reopen diplomatic offices.