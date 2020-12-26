AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 146.38 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
DGKC 114.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
EFERT 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
EPCL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
HASCOL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
HUBC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
JSCL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
KAPCO 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.34%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
OGDC 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
PIOC 101.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.61%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PSO 217.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.07%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Aleem laments JUI-F leaders' statement against armed forces

Recorder Report 26 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan strongly reacting to the JUI leaders' statement against the army has said that involving sensitive national institutions in politics is not a national service and some JUI leaders should not blame Pakistan Army for their own declining reputation.

Aleem Khan said here on Friday that the statement made against the Chief of Army Staff and GHQ is reprehensible in every way because no patriot can support provocation against Pakistan's armed forces. He said that such unilateral accusation against Imran Khan and PTI cannot be accepted as Maulana Fazlur Rehman is taking avenge of his personal defeat by levelling allegations on others.

The Minister said that the whole nation has seen that it was their senior leaders of JUI who have revealed the identity of Maulana who had to give up the party membership in its repercussion.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that other parties in the PDM should also take notice of such misleading statements of JUI. He stressed that Maulana and his companions should refrain from blaming the leadership of Pakistan Army Chief and GHQ and threatening for nothing. He further said that according to the democratic requirements, the opposition will have to wait till 2023 and in the next general elections, the people will decide to what extent Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team has been able to meet their expectations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Aleem laments JUI-F leaders' statement against armed forces

Suggestion to retain CEOs of Discos: Cabinet grills top brass of Power Division

Foreign investment: PSX saw $284.832 million outflow in FY19: SECP

NPPMCL pays Rs5.69 billion to PDFL as part payment of debt

Petitions challenging FBR orders dismissed by LHC

US Congress fails to agree to boost stimulus checks

Debt Securities Trustees: SECP issues revised functions and duties

COAS says no power on earth can undo Pakistan

Pope urges Covid 'vaccines for all'

Don't squander sacrifices of 2020: WHO chief

Sacrilegious content: PTA issues notices to Google and Wikipedia

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.