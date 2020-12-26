Aleem laments JUI-F leaders' statement against armed forces

LAHORE: Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan strongly reacting to the JUI leaders' statement against the army has said that involving sensitive national institutions in politics is not a national service and some JUI leaders should not blame Pakistan Army for their own declining reputation.

Aleem Khan said here on Friday that the statement made against the Chief of Army Staff and GHQ is reprehensible in every way because no patriot can support provocation against Pakistan's armed forces. He said that such unilateral accusation against Imran Khan and PTI cannot be accepted as Maulana Fazlur Rehman is taking avenge of his personal defeat by levelling allegations on others.

The Minister said that the whole nation has seen that it was their senior leaders of JUI who have revealed the identity of Maulana who had to give up the party membership in its repercussion.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that other parties in the PDM should also take notice of such misleading statements of JUI. He stressed that Maulana and his companions should refrain from blaming the leadership of Pakistan Army Chief and GHQ and threatening for nothing. He further said that according to the democratic requirements, the opposition will have to wait till 2023 and in the next general elections, the people will decide to what extent Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team has been able to meet their expectations.

