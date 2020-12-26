BankIslami signs agreement with Bookme.pk

KARACHI: BankIslami, one of the leading Islamic banks of Pakistan with a network of more than 340+ branches in over 116 cities, has signed an agreement with Bookme.pk, the largest online service provider in Pakistan with up to 50+ bus service providers, 200+ airlines and 1500+ hotels.

This partnership aims to establish a convenient and hassle-free digital ticket purchasing experience for the digital banking customer base of BankIslami to promote lifestyle banking. Customers will simply use their BankIslami mobile application or internet banking portal to purchase tickets which will allow them to get access to all the latest discounted deals and offers that Bookme.pk provides on its own app and will forward the same incentives to all BankIslami customers by integrating Bookme's e-ticketing API's with BankIslami platform.

CEO of Bookme.pk, Faizan Aslam stated: "In 2020, Pakistan has completely shifted towards innovation and digitization. In order to expand digital payment solutions for our customers, we've partnered with BankIslami too. Especially in COVID-19 times, it is essential to make contactless payments accessible to the user base of both Bookme.pk and BankIslami."

Speaking on the occasion, Adeel Ahmed Khan, BankIslami's Head of ADC stated, "We at BankIslami are constantly trying to create value added services for our digital banking customers across Pakistan. We aim to create a seamless and frictionless digital banking experience for our customers through third party integrations such as Bookme.pk which will further promote our lifestyle banking agenda."-PR

