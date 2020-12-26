PML-N team visited Israel: Marriyum rejects PTI propaganda

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary lnformation, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has strongly rejected the news of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif sending a delegation to Israel during his term in office as the prime minister of Pakistan.

In a statement, Marriyum said no such contact was established during the PML-N tenure. She said no PML-N government official ever visited Israel. Such statements can only be responded to "by wishing God's wrath over the liars who make up such falsehoods".

The former information minister said spreading such misinformation was not just causing harm to the PML-N but was seriously damaging national interest and integrity.

Marriyum said Nawaz Sharif and PML-N were the guardians of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's ideological stance over Kashmir, Israel, and Palestine, and would never compromise on those principles.

She said the same people who tried their best but failed to dub Nawaz "an Indian agent", were now cooking up new stories to hide their own acts and foreign policy "blunders and perversions".

"PTI sold off Kashmir and has the audacity of demonising PML-N and Nawaz Sharif? The news of PTI Cabinet Minister going to Israel are hot in local and international media and PTI has the audacity of vilifying Nawaz Sharif? You imposed a hoard of incompetent, corrupt liars to govern the country and blame Nawaz for the results of your failed governance.-PR

