15 fake trade bodies: UBG chairman hails decision of DGTO

LAHORE: Chairman United Business Group (UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik on Friday hailed the timely decision of Director General Trade Orgnisation (DGTO) barring 15 fake trade bodies of Balouchistan for casting votes in the annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Talking to newsmen he said that it will pave the way for fair, free transparent and impartial annual election of the apex body of chamber being held on December 30. He said DGTO further ordered that Mrs Sonia and Mrs Mehreen Akhtar cannot be nominees of Quetta Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry in FPCCI elections. He said that we will also be successful in excluding another two bogus votes of Loralai Chamber of Commerce and Industry by submitting undeniable lawful documentary evidence.

UBG Presidential candidate for FPCCI Khalid Tawab said that engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai former President FPCCI and Haji Jamal Uddin Achakzai had challenged these 32 bogus votes on the grounds that these 15 trade bodies do not exist anywhere in the entire province and how their bogus votes can be included in the final list? Khalid Tawab claimed that now the UBG will sweep election with overwhelming majority of record highest number of votes in the history of country.

