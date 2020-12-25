PM, COAS, ISI chief take stock of situation

ISLAMABAD: The country's civil and military leadership on Thursday while taking note of ceasefire violations and frequent provocative measures from Indian forces along Line of Control, resolved to ensure defence of the motherland 'at all costs' with the nation's support.

During a meeting which encompassed professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Army and external and internal security situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed ceasefire violations and frequent provocative measures from Indian forces along the Line of Control, a PM Office press release said.

Director General of Inter Services Intelligence Lt-General Faiz Hamid was also present in the meeting.

"It was resolved that defence of the motherland will be ensured with the support of entire nation at all costs," the press release said.

They expressed concern over continuous human rights violation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Office Spokesperson in his weekly press briefing referred to the prime minister of once again making it absolutely clear that "if India were to be reckless enough to undertake any misadventure against Pakistan, it would confront a strong Pakistani national resolve and be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat".

The spokesperson urged the international community to advise India against any irresponsible act and to desist from any action that would jeopardize regional peace and stability.