LHC’s directive to Punjab govt

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to submit before the court a notification of the land acquisition by Punjab River Ravi Urban Development Authority.

The petitioner through his counsel Sheraz Zaka argued that the development in the surroundings of river Ravi should be for public purpose only.

He said the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency was not performing its statutory obligations and Lahore and adjoining areas had become one of the most polluted cities.

