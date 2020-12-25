AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
Dec 25, 2020
TEVTA chairperson chairs first sector skill council for textile and garments

Recorder Report Updated 25 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Chairperson Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Ali Salman Siddique chaired first sector skill council for textile & garments. The sector skill council for textile & garments, a first of its kind initiative by Punjab TEVTA for Textile & Garments set up on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directions aims to bridge industry & academia gap by empowering industry with key decision making in selecting relevant demand driven courses in view of required Manpower Skill Set, curriculum development, training of trainers and identifying necessary labs and equipment.

Addressing the Session, Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique said that TEVTA is taking all necessary steps for provision of Required Skilled Manpower with desired Skillset as per the need of the market.

Ali Salman further said that this council has all the representation from textile and garments associations and TEVTA will make it best efforts to provide machinery and standard as per CBT& A.

Our vision is to provide job opportunities to our students and once this initiative will be successful, TEVTA will also do similar collaboration with other industries. COO TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham were also present on the occasion.

