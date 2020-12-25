Ministry organizes street art at PU

LAHORE: The Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting organized a street art (murals) on the thematic areas of interfaith harmony, safer charity practices, COVID-19, resilience building and role of families and women in the promotion of peace on the wall of the Punjab University Lahore. The event was held here on Thursday in collaboration with Diamond Paints, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and Paigham-e-Pakistan.

