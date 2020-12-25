‘Clean water a must for human life’

LAHORE: Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) Board Hamid Yaqub Sheikh has said that clean water is essential for human life as it protects people from disease. Easy access to it is the basic human right.

He said this while addressing an inaugural ceremony of Water Filtration Plant held at Planning & Development complex here on Thursday. The Chairman P&D Board, Hamed Haqoob Sheikh participated in the event.

He said that the aim of installation is to provide clean water to the employees of P&D. The capacity of providing clean water through this plant is 2000 litres per hour whereas its storage is 2000 litres. Keeping in view the well-being of P&D employees, the project is completed in a short span of six months with a total cost of Rs 3.132 million.

Chairman P&D Board emphasized on the importance of clean drinking water. The President of Association of Economists, Saleem Maseeh appreciated the welfare initiatives of recently established medical dispensary and water plant by P&D administration. Secretary P&D, Additional Secretary (Admin), Deputy Secretary (Admin) and officials were also present on the occasion.

