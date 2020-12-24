Shehzad Akbar’s PC another ‘fraud’: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Shehzad Akbar’s press conference was another “fraud” in the long list of “false propaganda tactics” by the “imposed” PTI government.

In a statement on Wednesday, Marriyum said, Shehzad Akbar should be ashamed of himself for waving around fake documents for the past two and a half years accusing PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and PML-N president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif of corruption, while the Imran-led “mafia” regime is bleeding the country’s every drop of blood through their unchecked “mass corruption”.

She said Shehzad Akbar had been “vomiting lies fed by Imran Khan” for the past two and a half years to distract the nation while the PTI continues “looting and robbing” the country with both hands.

The former information minister said Imran and his “stooges” accuse the opposition of NRO while the PTI government is desperately pursuing NRO to brush their horrible corruption in Peshawar BRT, Billion Tree Tsunami, 23 illegal foreign funding accounts case and others.

She said despite all resources, abusing national institutions, committing contempt of court, illegal detentions and flouting due process, the “selected” Prime Minister and his “goons” had been unable to prove a single penny of corruption of public money on the PML-N leadership. She said the government has locked down the parliament and is shamelessly pushing for its NRO behind closed doors of the house.

Marriyum also slammed the exponential increase in the prices of eggs and chicken.

She said Imran has voiced plans of mending national economy with eggs and chicken but the people of Pakistan are unable to buy them now.

She said Imran is sitting on his “gifted throne” and “robbing” the people through eggs and chicken mafia after patronising sugar, wheat, flour, medicine, and fuel. She told Imran to step down before the cost of a single egg equals that of a chicken.

She said the cost of eggs is now equal to cost of chicken meat in PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif’s tenure in government.—PR

