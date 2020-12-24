AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
Pension of migrating employees: ‘EOBI, WWF shall remain with govt until a mechanism evolved’

KARACHI: In the annual report of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), the Ministry of Overseas Pakistani &...
Recorder Report Updated 24 Dec 2020

KARACHI: In the annual report of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), the

Ministry of Overseas Pakistani & HRD observed that none of the province has developed a workable mechanism for resolving the post-devolution issues of pension of migrating employees and which is why EOBI and WWF should remain with federal government until a mutually agreed mechanism is developed.

In a report of the committee constituted by the CCI on devolution of Employees’ Old-age Benefit Institution (EOBI) and Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) to the province, it has been observed that being trans-provincial and inter-provincial matter both the organizations - EOBI & WWF - should remain with the Federal Government to perform their functions under Employees Old-Age Benefits Act 1976 and Workers Welfare Fund Ordinance 1971, till such time a mutually agreed mechanism is developed.

However, in response to abovementioned decision, Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, requested for issuance of clarification, without amending the minutes of CCI, with respect to CCI decision in the subject case.

The case was submitted to the Prime Minister/Chairman of the CCI. The Prime Ministers Office conveyed that the Prime Minister, in his capacity as Chairman, CCI has approved the clarification which reads as follows:

“EOBI shall remain with the federal government and WWF shall remain with the federal government till such time a mutually agreed mechanism is developed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

