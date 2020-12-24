AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
Pakistan

Cellular mobile operators asked to offer special bundle to students

Recorder Report Updated 24 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication on Wednesday asked cellular mobile operators to offer special bundle especially for students to mitigate the negative impacts of the Covid-19 and ensure access to education.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque on Wednesday chaired an emergency meeting on handling of Covid-19 challenges at the Ministry of IT.

Sources revealed the quality of services of telecom operators were also highlighted during the meeting.

The participants stressed upon improving the services to ensure quality and uninterrupted services to the consumers.

The meeting was also briefed on broadband services in the under-served and un-served areas of the country.

Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and Chairman PTA Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (retired) were also present in the meeting.

Representatives of cellular mobile operators were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that the joint efforts are needed to cope with the second wave of Covid-19.

The federal minister said that the Ministry of IT and Telecom was committed to promotion of information technology in the country.

He said that the role of IT was vital for tackling Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that efficient use of IT can better help us regarding online education.

Lauding the role of the telecom industry, Syed Aminul Haque said that the Ministry of IT will fully cooperate with the telecom industry, adding that all the issues of cellular mobile operators will be resolved.

The federal minister also asked cellular mobile operators to offer special bundle offer especially for students.

He also emphasized the need for joint efforts to fight Covid-19.

CEO Universal Service Fund Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry and representatives from Special Communication Organization (SCO), Frequency Allocation Board, the PTCL and senior officers of the ministry also attended the meeting.

