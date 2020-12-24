AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
DGI&I H’abad seizes hashish worth millions of rupees

KARACHI: Directorate General Intelligence and Investigation (DGI&I), Hyderabad Wednesday claimed to have seized...
KARACHI: Directorate General Intelligence and Investigation (DGI&I), Hyderabad Wednesday claimed to have seized myriad quantity of hashish worth millions.

A credible information was received that some unscrupulous persons were planning to transport substantial quantity of hashish from Tando Adam to Hyderabad under the grab of guava fruits packed in wooden boxes loaded on the a white color vehicle.

Reacting on this information, the Directorate has mounted stiff vigilance at Hala Naka near Shaheed Benazirabad Flyover, Hyderabad.

Resultantly, the suspicious vehicle was spotted but when it was stopped, the driver of the said vehicle managed to escape taking advantage of darkness.

Later, the vehicle was taken into custody and cursory search of the said vehicle was carried out on the spot which resulted into the recovery of contraband hashish concealed under the garb of guava fruits packed in 02 wooden boxes.

Since the information was authentic regarding contraband hashish therefore, the said vehicle along with the recovered goods escorted to the office of the Directorate under further examination that led the recovery of 32 slabs of hashish, each slab weighing 01 kilograms. The current market value of the recovered smuggled contraband hashish is estimated to Rs.3.2 million. Consequent upon recovery, a case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

