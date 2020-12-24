HCCI president inaugurates hand washing stations installed by SCF

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fahad Shaikh inaugurated hand washing stations installed by Sindh Community Foundation (SCF) at the main entrance of Rasham Gali Hyderabad.

While talking to the participants of the inauguration event he said that Rasham Gali is the largest shopping market in the city which receive daily 25000 people gather there, 90% are women and children from various parts of city as well surrounding areas of Hyderabad Tando Muhammad, Matiari, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Jam and rural areas of district. He praised that such timely efforts of collaboration between NGOs and business communities is the need of time to work together to fight against Covid19 to make people safer.

SCF head Javed Soz while sharing with participants said that Hyderabad Covid19 second wave is becoming more badly even the first wave, so there is need to make people safe. Due to lacking of the SOPs and other preventive measures people are more prone to be carry virus. He said the SCF is also running awareness campaign by engaging young volunteers to motive people for hand washing practices, as the hand washing practice is the main method to become safer against Covid19.he said.

Regional Manager Health and Nutrition Society HANDS; Razaq Umrani, President Anjuman Dukandaran Rasham Bazaar Tariq Ali and Representative Altaf Qureshi were also presented at the accession. Face masks were also distributed among the people entered in the Bazaar.

