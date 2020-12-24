FCA for Oct, Nov: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.53/unit increase in Discos’ tariffs

ISLAMABAD: Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought an increase of Rs1.53 per unit in tariffs of Discos for October and November 2020 under monthly fuel price adjustment mechanism.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will hold a public hearing on December 30, 2020 to consider generation data of both October 2020 and November to determine increase in tariff.

The scheduled public hearing for approval of FCA of Rs 0.57 per unit for month of October 2020 on December 17, 2020 was postponed due to unavoidable circumstance. Meanwhile, the CPPA-G has sought an increase of Rs 0.96 per unit for November 2020.

According to the data submitted to Nepra, in October hydel generation was recorded at 3,174.15 GWh which constituted 30.99 per cent of total generation in the entire month. Power generation from coal-fired power plants was 1,915.58 GWh (18 per cent of total generation) at rate of Rs 6.4738 per unit, HSD- 6.60 GWh (0.06 per cent of total generation) at a price of Rs 19.8361 per unit, RFO- 154.47 GWh (1.5 per cent of total generation) at a tariff of Rs 12.1712 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,145.33 GWh (11.18 per cent of total generation) at a cost of Rs 6.7010 per unit, RLNG - 2,851 GWh (27.83 per cent of total generation) at Rs 6.5529 per unit, nuclear- 714.56 GWh at Rs 1.0161 per unit and electricity imported from Iran 40.56 GWh at Rs 9.8210 per unit. The price of mixed generation, ie, from different sources amounted to 23.82 GWh at Rs 6.8712 per unit, and baggasse was recorded at Rs 6 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 134 GWh, 1.31 percent of total generation and solar at 60.64 GWh, just 0.59 per cent of total generation in October.

The total energy generated recorded at 10,243 GWh, at a basket price of Rs 4. 1,190 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 42.191 billion.

CPPA-G has also sought previous adjustment of Rs 1.458 billion which constitutes Rs 0.1423 per unit rise. The sale to IPPs was reduced by 21.06 GWh, the price of which was Rs 478 million (Rs 0.0380 per unit) while cost of transmission losses was Rs 249.8 million - Rs 0.1058 per unit.

The CPPA-G shows that net electricity delivered to Discos in October 2020 was 9,972.12 GWh at a rate of Rs 4.3291 per unit, total price of which was Rs 43.171 billion. The CPPA-G maintains that the reference fuel charges for October 2020 were estimated at Rs 4.3291 per unit whereas the actual fuel charges were Rs 3.7579 per unit, hence an increase of Rs 0.5712 per unit has been sought under monthly fuel price adjustment mechanism.

In November 2020, 7,479 .40 GWh energy was generated at a rate of Rs 3.4221 per unit. Total cost of energy generated in November was Rs 25.595 billion. The sale to IPPs was reduced by 24.92 GWh, the price of which was Rs 673 million (Rs 0.0788 per unit) while cost of transmission losses was Rs 219.07 million - Rs 0.1013per unit. The CPPA-G has also sought Rs 0.10 billion as previous adjustments.

In November, the cost of coal has been calculated at Rs 7.1045 per cent, RFO, 111.7645 per unit, gas, 7.9930 per unit, RLNG, Rs 6.5030 per unit, unclear, 1.0221 per unit, import from Iran, Rs 9.7570 per unit mixed Rs 6.9904 and baggasse, Rs 5.9822 per unit. However, no electricity was produced from HSD in November.

The CPPA-G shows that net electricity delivered to Discos in November 2020 was 7,235.40 GWh at a rate of Rs 4.4459 per unit, total price of which was Rs 24.933 billion. The CPPA-G maintains that the reference fuel charges for November 2020 were estimated at Rs 2.4877 per unit whereas the actual fuel charges were Rs 3.4459 per unit, hence an increase of Rs 0.9582 per unit has been sought under monthly fuel price adjustment mechanism.

