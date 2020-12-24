KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 7.760 billion and the number of lots traded 8,796.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 2.486 billion, followed by currencies through COTS PKR 1.825 billion, NSDQ 100 PKR 1.383 billion, silver PKR 697.445 million, DJ PKR 640.902 million, copper PKR 211.399 million, natural gas PKR 178.282 million, platinum PKR 168.655 million, crude oil PKR 139.486 million and SP500 PKR 28.094 million.

In Agricultural commodities, 2 lots of cotton amounting to PKR 1.198 million were traded.

