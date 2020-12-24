Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Wednesday (December 23, 2020).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 162.71 158.99 GBP 217.98 212.97 EUR 198.26 193.72 JPY 1.5721 1.5360 SAR 43.41 42.33 AED 44.31 43.27 =================================

