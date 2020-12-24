Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
Updated 24 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Wednesday (December 23, 2020).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 162.71 158.99
GBP 217.98 212.97
EUR 198.26 193.72
JPY 1.5721 1.5360
SAR 43.41 42.33
AED 44.31 43.27
=================================
