AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.58%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.48%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.06%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.76%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
PPL 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
PSO 219.22 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.19%)
SNGP 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
STPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.72%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.89%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two demonstrators killed in Zambia protest

  • A veteran campaigner and self-made entrepreneur, he bid five times for the presidency between 2006 and 2016.
AFP 23 Dec 2020

LUSAKA: Two demonstrators were killed on Wednesday in a protest outside the police headquarters in the Zambian capital Lusaka, where opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema was being interviewed, an AFP reporter said.

Police arrived to break up a crowd of several hundred demonstrators and shots were heard, leaving the blood-stained bodies of two men on the ground after the crowd fled, he said.

Police issued a statement saying that two people were reportedly killed by gunfire after tear gas was used to disperse an unruly crowd, and that the circumstances were not immediately clear.

Hichilema, 58, is the main contender to President Edgar Lungu in elections due next August.

A veteran campaigner and self-made entrepreneur, he bid five times for the presidency between 2006 and 2016.

After narrowly losing in 2016, he spent four months in jail when he contested the outcome.

Hichilema has vowed to step down as leader of the United Party for National Development (UPND) if he fails again next year.

Lungu, 63, is struggling with a wave of unpopularity and internal divisions within his party, fuelled especially by Zambia's economic problems.

The country is heavily dependent on copper, demand for which has slumped.

The reason why Hichilema was called to police headquarters was not immediately known.

Zambia protest

Two demonstrators killed in Zambia protest

Pakistan's new economic security policy aiming to connect Central Asia requires peace in Afghanistan: Moeed

PM announces health cards, housing facility for Islamabad police

U.S Coronavirus relief package contains $25 million for gender, democracy programs in Pakistan

DDC polls: PAGD clinches historic win against Modi-led BJP in IIOJK

Hate speech against Pakistanis: UK media watchdog fines Arnab’s Republic TV £20,000

Asia's capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021, say bankers

Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla

SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing

Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday

Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters