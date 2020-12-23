Business & Finance
Merck in supply agreement with US government for its COVID-19 treatment
- The agreement will help support advanced development and large-scale manufacturing of Merck's investigational therapeutic MK-7110 to treat hospitalized patients with severe or critical COVID-19.
23 Dec 2020
Merck & Co said on Wednesday it will supply about 60,000-100,000 doses of its COVID-19 treatment to the US government for up to about $356 million.
The agreement will help support advanced development and large-scale manufacturing of Merck's investigational therapeutic MK-7110 to treat hospitalized patients with severe or critical COVID-19, The US Department of the Health and Human Services said.
