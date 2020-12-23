PM announces health cards, housing facility for Islamabad police

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that police has a big role in our society but it has not been realised.

Imran Khan was addressing the passing out parade at Police Lines Headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday. It is the first time in the history for a premier to review the passing out parade of police recruits.

The premier said that those nations whose lives and properties are not protected does not succeed. "I want the nation to consider the police as their own and to love them," he stated.

The PM pointed out when the PTI came into power in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the police in the region was the target of terrorism. "More than 500 police officers had been martyred and morale was low. But the force changed in front of our eyes and fought terrorism."

Imran said he felt proud when the people of Peshawar and Mardan took out rallies in support of the police.

On the occasion, the prime minister announced that the government will provide Islamabad police officials with health cards and houses. With the health card facility, the PM said the police personnel can get medical facility at any hospital up to one million rupees.

He said the government has secured a major achievement on economic front by turning the country's current account deficit in surplus for fifth consecutive month after seventeen years.

He said the government has been pursuing the policy controlling expenditures in view of the country's debt. He said the expenses of the Prime Minister House have been reduced by 60 percent. Similarly, he said the expenditures of the federal government have also been decreased.