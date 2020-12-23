Visas issued to 47 Indian Hindu pilgrims to visit temples in Pakistan

Pakistan has issued visas to two groups of Indian Hindu pilgrims intending to visit Katas Raj temples in Chakwal and Shandani Darbar in Sukkur.

A press release by the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi said that 47 pilgrims will visit Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas in Chakwal district of Punjab from December 24 till December 29.

The issuance of pilgrimage visas to Sikh and Hindu pilgrims is part of the Government of Pakistan's endeavors to facilitate their visits to religious shrines, Pakistan's High Commission said, Radio Pakistan reported.

The statement further said that the visas issued from New Delhi were in addition to the visas granted to Sikh and Hindu pilgrims participating in these events from other countries.

On Monday, another group of 44 Indian Hindu Yatrees returned after attending the 312th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib in Sukkur from December 15 to 21.