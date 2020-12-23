AVN 86.23 Decreased By ▼ -14.27 (-14.2%)
Malaysia's Petronas plans to restart Cendor crude output in January

  • The reason for the outage at the oilfield located at block PM304, offshore Peninsular Malaysia, is not known.
Reuters 23 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: Malaysia's Petronas plans to resume output at its Cendor offshore oilfield in January after production was unexpectedly halted in late October to early November, three trade sources said.

The reason for the outage at the oilfield located at block PM304, offshore Peninsular Malaysia, is not known.

Petronas said it could not immediately comment on the matter.

Malaysia last exported about 600,000 barrels of Cendor crude in September, according to Refinitiv shipping data. The parcel was delivered to a refinery in Brisbane, Australia.

