Dec 23, 2020
Sports

Fulham's Andersen has red card rescinded

  • "An independent Regulatory Commission has removed Joachim Andersen's one-match suspension following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal," the FA said in a statement.
Reuters 23 Dec 2020

Fulham defender Joachim Andersen will be available for Saturday's Premier League clash against Southampton after his red card in last week's 1-1 draw with Newcastle United was overturned by England's Football Association (FA).

The 24-year-old Dane was sent off after he was adjudged to have fouled Newcastle striker Callum Wilson in the penalty area.

Replays showed that initial contact was outside the box, but referee Graham Scott stuck to his original decision after consulting the pitchside monitor. He sent Anderson off, and Wilson converted the spot kick.

"An independent Regulatory Commission has removed Joachim Andersen's one-match suspension following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal," the FA said in a statement.

Fulham are third bottom in the standings with 10 points from 14 games, two adrift of the safety zone.

